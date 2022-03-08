HONOLULU (KHON2) — A paraglider was rescued in Waimanalo around 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Honolulu Fire Department rescue crews saved a paraglider who was on the mountain side by the Makai Research Pier in Waimanalo.

The paraglider, who is a visitor, told fire crews he lost control due to an updraft. He pulled his reserve parachute before he crashed into the mountain side and landed about 700 feet above the ground, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

When rescue crews found him, the man told them he injured his right wrist and left ankle.

EMS crews said the 69-year-old man’s equipment malfunctioned, and he fell 500 feet down, hitting the cliffside several times.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.