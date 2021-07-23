Overdue mariners rescued off Kauai near the Kilauea Lighthouse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two mariners were rescued from shores near Kauai’s Kilauea Lighthouse on Thursday. Crews from the Coast Guard and Navy assisted with the rescue operation.

At around 7 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report that two mariners aboard a 14-foot recreational vessel were overdue. After sharing the information over broadcast to local boaters, they launched a helicopter and boat crew to begin the search.

A Navy aircrew joined the search after midnight and began searching closer to shore where they located the two mariners at the base of a cliff on the shoreline, just east of the Kilauea Lighthouse.

“This case highlights the importance of strong partnerships with our fellow armed services,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina Slack, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Through coordination with the Navy, we were able to successfully rescue two members of our Hawaii community.”

The mariners were transported to Lihue airport where they met with Emergency Medical Services. They were last reported to be in stable condition.