HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oregon visitor drowned in waters off Kaunaoa Bay near the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Hawaii Island Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday, July 10.

Police said lifeguards pulled out an an unresponsive man and started CPR.

He was taken to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said he was identified as John Mackenzie of Terrebonne, 61, of Oregon.

Police are investigating.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.