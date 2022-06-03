HONOLULU (KHON2) –A man was taken to the emergency room after he was found unresponsive in waters off Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore.

It happened around noon on Friday, June 3.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said the man was stand-up paddle boarding about 100 yards offshore when he went unresponsive.

Good Samaritans brought him to shore and did CPR.

There’s no lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach.

Lifeguards from another area arrived on an ATV to continue CPR until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services came.

EMS gave advanced life support treatment and took him to an emergency room.

The Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.