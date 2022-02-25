WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ocean safety crews used a jet ski to rescue a surfer caught in the rip current in Waimea Bay.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ocean Safety officials said the 37-year-old surfer was caught in the rip current when he yelled for help.

Ocean safety brought him to shore safely.

EMS paramedics evaluated the visitor who did not need more medical treatment.

Lifeguards started their day early because they expected big crowds for the high surf.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Ocean Safety officials recommend staying out of the water unless you are at an expert level.