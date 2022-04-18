HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family was rescued after getting into trouble on their inflatable raft in Maunalua Bay on Oahu.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday, April 18.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said a woman and four children between the ages of six to 11 were rescued about 200 yards offshore.

Officials said windy conditions prevented her from best using her paddle to get her family back to shore.

The family was saved by lifeguards and a good Samaritan using a jet ski and a truck