HONOLULU(KHON)– It’s been a busy day for Ocean Safety and fire crews around the state with a drowning on Maui, an ongoing search for a missing swimmer and multiple rescues on several different islands.

Winter is approaching and with it comes the potential for more dangerous conditions according to Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen.

“There are certainly moments where we’re going to have some treacherous and exciting surf that people get into trouble in,” Titchen said. “Swimmers, paddlers. You know, anyone can get into trouble at any given time.”

And rescuers across the state have been busy.

The search for 19-year-old Jaron Asalele, who went missing on Kauai’s north shore Saturday continued Monday. The teen was last seen in distress swimming at Kalihiwai Beach around 3 p.m. Saturday. Kauai search and rescue teams have been scouring the area by air and sea.

While Titchen is not directly involved with the search for Asalele, he said large surf and strong currents only make it more difficult.

It also takes a toll on the rescuers both physically and mentally.

“It can become very, very difficult as searchers and rescuers we’re not accustomed to losing someone,” he explained.

The search for Asalele will resume Tuesday morning.

On Maui, a 49-year-old man visiting from Connecticut drowned after running into trouble while swimming at Kapalua Bay Beach around 10 a.m. Monday.

Maui Ocean Safety also rescued multiple swimmers in distress at nearby Napili Bay.

And on Oahu, two divers were rescued off Lanai Lookout near Hanauma Bay. The call came in just before 9 a.m. The two scuba divers were caught off guard by the surf and strong currents.

“It’s just two divers who really maybe needed a hand, they got in a little bit over their heads maybe and needed some assistance,” he explained.

He said Honolulu Ocean Safety crews stationed nearby were able to respond quickly and assist.

Titchen said the best advice he can offer to anyone who plans to head out to the ocean is to remain humble.

“Realize that anyone can get into trouble at any given time. And when you’re humble, you have a certain respect, I think for something. You realize that you can be overwhelmed no matter how much experience you have in the water,” he said.

He urges everyone to check conditions before they head out and to pay attention since conditions can change at any moment.