HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old man from New York is fighting for his life on Thursday evening after jumping off a popular spot known to draw in cliff jumpers on the East Oahu coastline.

Honolulu Ocean Safety were told that when the man jumped off the rock ledge at China Walls he hit his head and was then swept out by waves.

Luckily, there were surfers in the area who quickly paddled out to help the man and bring him to shore.

Minutes after, Honolulu EMS and lifeguards arrived to give life support before they took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Ocean Safety said surf was estimated to be about 4 to 6 foot faces.

This comes as the second incident reported in the week where a visitor faced the strong conditions of Hawaii’s ocean. On Tuesday, a Colorado man died after walking along a rocky area and was pulled out into the ocean by strong waves at a beach in Kona.

The incident happened during a day of high surf warning as the first swell of the winter season was rolling in.