HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said they are on a continued search for a 25-year-old New Jersey man who was swept out to sea off Lumaha’i Beach on Saturday.

Kauai Fire Department said that police identified the man as Matthew Preziose. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Saturday at around 1 p.m., rescuers were dispatched to help Preziose and another swimmer in distress in waters off Lumahai Beach, near Lumaha’i River.

Officials said bystanders reported that one swimmer made it safely to shore, but Preziose was last seen being swept out to sea.

Multiple agencies began an extensive search for Preziose on the North Shore of Kauai from the reefs off Ha’ena point to Hanalei Bay.

Officials search for missing swimmer, Matthew Preziose, off the shores of Kauai on March 5, 2022. (County of Kauai)

Officials search for missing swimmer, Matthew Preziose, off the shores of Kauai on March 5, 2022. (County of Kauai)

Due to the darkness, firefighters and lifeguards suspended their search on Saturday at around 6 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard personnel continued to search through the night but did not find the missing swimmer.

The search resumed on Sunday morning and updates will be given as information becomes available.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The Kauai Police Department urged that anyone with information about Preziose should call them at 241-1711.