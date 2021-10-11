Multiple agencies search for man missing after being swept off rocks under Makapuu lighthouse

A multi-agency search is on for a man in his 30s who was reportedly swept off the rocks in East Oahu on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (COURTESY PHOTOGRAPHER BETH FORD)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A multi-agency search is on for a man who was reportedly swept off the rocks in East Oahu on Monday.

Ocean Safety said they responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Witnesses told officials that the man was walking under the lighthouse at the far end of the beach when he slipped into the water. He was not believed to have a board or fins.

Ocean Safety, the U.S. Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the scene conducting water, land and air search operations. HFD said the search for the missing 24-year-old swimmer was terminated at 6:16 p.m. due to lack of daylight and is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

The missing man was reportedly wearing a black rash guard and blue striped shorts. According to HFD, he was climbing on the rocks when a wave swept him into the water. He was briefly seen 100 feet from shore but was not located for approximately 10 minutes after that first sighting.

Strong tradewinds and high wave conditions made the search operation challenging.

On Monday, Ocean Safety lifeguards made 54 rescues and performed 1,067 preventative actions on the South Shore. During the past few days, the has been a solid south swell that generated advisory level and sometimes dangerous surf for south- and east-facing shores of Oahu.