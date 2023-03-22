HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hiking on Oʻahu is an experience that many enjoy for a plethora of reasons.

Due to the gorgeous landscape, hiking has become a big draw for tourists who want to hike in a geographical wonder that is not a part of their usual life.

For residents, hiking is for physical fitness, a way of communing with ancestors or just a way to have a bit of fun.

One of the more popular hiking trails on the island is Moanalua Valley Trail in Moanalua.

On Wednesday, March 22, the Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 2:08 p.m. regarding an injured hiker.

HFD rescue personnel arrived at Moanalua Valley Trail and set up a base camp for their operations. This included securing a safe landing space for Air 1.

HFD was told that a male hiker in his 20s had suffered an injury. It was due to this injury that the young, male hiker was unable to descend the trail on his own.

Once the hiker was located, HFD personnel performed an assessment to determine the extent of the injuries. Air 1 then transported the hiker to the safe zone.

He was transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services by 2:45 p.m.

HFD provided some safety tips that all hikers, both visitor and resident, can use to ensure their safety while enjoying O’ahu’s myriad hikes and trails.

The first tip is to plan your hike:

Inform others of your plan.

Hike with a partner.

Gather information about the trail.

Assess your capabilities.

During your hike:

Stay on the trail.

Stay together.

Avoid undue risks.

Watch the time.

Finally, when you have an emergency:

Call 911.

Be visible.

Be noisy.

Stay calm.

Stay in place.

Keep in mind that your safety is an important part of planning and enjoying the gorgeous landscape that O’ahu has to offer. So, be sure to be safe and follow these tips.