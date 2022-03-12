HONOLULU (KHON2) — A missing 40-year-old Wailua man in Kauai was found 2 miles off waters from Kaiakea Point.

The Kauai Fire Department (KFD) said that first responders were on a search for a missing swimmer off waters at Kaiakea Point in Kealia. The crew was sent off at around 4:10 p.m. on Friday.

A preliminary report revealed that a patient from the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital escaped the facility and jumped into the ocean near Kaiakea Point in Kealia.

After a thorough search from multiple agencies, the man was found by the U.S. Coast Guard at around 6:50 p.m. 2 miles north off waters from where he was last seen.

The man was cleared at the medical center before he was returned to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

KFD reported no injuries.