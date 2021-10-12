Missing swimmer at Makapuu Beach has been identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen confirmed that the missing swimmer at Makapuu Beach is identified as Malik Dobson, a 24-year-old man from the Big Island.

The search continues for Dobson.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Dobson was last seen wearing surf board shorts and was carrying a boogie board while climbing on the Makapuu rocks Monday afternoon.

“We started searching about 4 p.m. yesterday, after we were notified,” Titchen said. “We have ten personnel in the water with fins and tubes right now. And we have four personnel, two on each jet sky in the water.”

Titchen said essentially they are trying to do a uniform bridge search of the area where Dobson was last seen and where he would have been swept in by the current.

The Honolulu Fire Department Air 1 has joined the search and is scanning the areas where Dobson could have been swept away from above.

However, there are a couple of challenges for the search team. Titchen said they are currently facing strong currents and high surf. As they continue to search, the main goal is to keep everyone safe, including the victim’s family who are watching from afar.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As of 10 a.m., Makapuu beach is not closed, but officials are still investigating and spectators are advised to keep their distance from the search area.