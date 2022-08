HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a search for a missing person on a hiking trail off of Waimano Home Road.

The emergency call was received on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at around 6:31 a.m.

HFD said four firefighter units were dispatched to the trail. “The units will be changing over to the oncoming platoon and will return to the scene on land and air,” according to HFD.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating.