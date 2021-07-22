Missing hiker found, rescued uninjured on Maui

Water and Land Rescues
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Maui Fire Department responded to reports of a person calling for help in the Makamakaole Gulch area.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that a family member that was hiking with the person had reported the man missing.

Air 1 and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and searched the area by air and on foot.

The hiker was found at about 9 p.m. by fire personnel who listened to the man’s cries for help.

The hiker reported no injuries and was escorted to safety.

