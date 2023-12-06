HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a tragic ending into the search for a male hiker in Waimanalo on Wednesday night.

HFD said the hiker’s friends called 911 just before 5:10 p.m. after they went into Ohana and Mahalo trails in search for the hiker. His friends told HFD they sought out to look for him after not being able to get contact with the hiker for several hours.

About 45 minutes later into their search, friends found the hikers deceased body which HFD was able package and bring to a landing zone.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD then transferred over care to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services by around 7:10 p.m.