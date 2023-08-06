A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. and led HFD personnel to the Diamond Head Crater Hiking Trail in the Kahala area.

According to HFD, a man in his 60s had experienced a medical condition while hiking.

five units arrived to deal with the situation at 11:52 a.m. The first unit ascended the trail by foot to locate the hiker arriving by the hiker’s side by 12:07 p.m.

Meanwhile, another unit set up a safe landing zone for Air 1.

The man was unable to descend the trail on his own; so, HFD personnel administered a medical assessment and provided basic life support to the hiker.

The hiker was then loaded onto Air 1 at a helipad nearby and safely transported to the safe landing zone.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took control of the male hiker at 12:20 p.m.

HFD provided some helpful tips for when you go on your next hike.

Determine your hike: The first thing that needs to be done is to determine which hike you are going to choose. This is important since you need to ensure that your physical fitness and skill level match the difficulty of the chosen trail. Check the weather conditions: Be sure that you check to see what forecasts look like for the hike you have chosen. You will need to know if it will rain while you are out or if there will excessive heat. Plan your hike: Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely. When going on a long hike, plan to begin early. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer. Don’t go alone: Take a friend or a family member. Maybe create a group hike for people you are living or traveling with. Wear proper clothing: Be sure to choose shoes that will allow you to safely hike the trail you have chosen. Be sure to wear long sleeves where necessary. Some hikes may require that you wear jeans rather than shorts. Be sure to know what conditions will lie ahead on your hike. Prep your cell phone: Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery for your cell phone. Pet prep: If you are planning on taking your beloved pet with you on your hike, then know which trails will have potential hunters. Always keep your pets leashed or inside hiking gear meant to carry smaller pets. Pack lots of water: Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated. This is especially important as summer heat numbers continue to rise. Pack medications: Be sure to pack any medications that you may need. Plan ahead for any situation that could happen. Plan to remain on the trail: When planning your hike, remember to remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured.

While there are no guarantees in life, you can take precautions that may mitigate injury or death when planning for your excursion.