MALIKO BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men were on a small boat just on the western side of Maliko Bay on Thursday, March 24, early evening when their boat overturned by windy, choppy seas and surf in the 4 to 8 feet range, according to the County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety.

Maui firefighters arrived around 6:16 p.m. and found one of the men had made it safely to shore.

Meanwhile, bystanders paddled out to the boat, 300 yards from the shore, and found the other man in his 50s face down in the water.

According to fire and safety authorities, the 50-year-old man was picked up by the rescue team on Air 1 and was transported to the boat ramp in Maliko Bay.

Both firefighters and EMS personnel tried to revive the 50-year-old man, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m.