Maui firefighters rescue 5 people aboard drifting boat near Kapalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders located a 37-foot sailing boat after it lost power and drifted in an ocean area off Kapalua on Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to the Maui Fire Department (MFD), the incident happened just before 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and the U.S. Coast Guard requested MFD’s assistance to locate the vessel.

There were five people on the boat, officials reported, and they were unable to anchor it.

Officials reported MFD’s Rescue Boat 3 located the vessel, secured it and helped to safely anchor it. The five adults on board were transported to shore.

MFD said the rescue ended at approximately 11:28 p.m., and no other injuries were reported.