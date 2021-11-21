Maui father, daughter thankful for community and aloha after surviving boat crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Thanksgiving 2021 approaches, a Maui father and daughter are thankful to be alive after a boating accident left them stranded in the ocean without radio or life vests in rough ocean currents on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Charme Moreau Taksony, 44, and her father, 72-year-old Claude Moreau, have been fishing together for 30 years. The pair went out together on Saturday, Nov. 13, from Kahului Harbor toward Hana on their boat Maile.

“Well, we’ve always been very close. We have a very close family of four kids and six grandchildren. All of us are just tight,” Claude said. He was used to fishing by himself until a recently sprained wrist prompted his kids to stop him from going out alone.

After setting out overnight, Claude and Charme both fell asleep with Maile set on autopilot.

“Charme was sacked-out on a large cooler in the back of the boat, and I have a beanbag chair — which is too comfortable. I dozed off and next thing, we’re crashing on the rocks,” Claude explained.

The boat drove onto the rocks at Honokala Point on Maui’s north shore.

“We didn’t know the front of the boat had opened up when it hit; so, when he turned it around and went forward, the water — it filled up, and I said call a mayday right now,” Charme added.

The boat went under while Claude was on the radio call, taking him down with it.

Charme tried not to panic and dove in to rescue Claude.

“You just can’t describe how fast. Now you see it, now you don’t,” Claude said.

“He was trapped underwater in the boat with a cooler floating above him, so I had to dive down looking for him,” Charme stated. “I couldn’t see anything. I just grabbed his hand because he was trying to push away, and so I got him and then pulled him up.”

When they came up, they had no way of getting back to shore except to swim. Still wearing heavy fishing gear, they gutted out the hour-long trek to shore. Claude relied on the floating cooler to help; currents and surges dragged them back out.

Charme came to the rescue once again to help her dad.

“We were both drowning, and I got in and I didn’t want to jump back in. So, I didn’t want us both to get swept out again. I was trying to get him to get on his own, but he couldn’t do it. And he went under one more time, and so I jumped in and his head popped up one last time, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Just save yourself.’ And I got really mad, I said, ‘No we’re both going to make it or we’re both not gonna make it,’ and I grabbed him and just yanked him and we tumbled into shore.” Charme Moreau Taksony, 44-year-old daughter of Claude Moreau

Once they reached land, Claude was suffering from hypothermia. Not knowing if their mayday call had gone through, Charme faced a steep cliff to find rescue. She came across a few ropes that were left from fishermen. She was able to climb up the cliff and reach a nearby residence to call 911.

The Maui Fire Department airlifted Claude to be transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Both he and Charme are OK. Now, they want fellow boaters to be more aware of how quickly things can turn south.

“This is not a fluke. When you have autopilot it’s great, I love it especially when you’re by yourself. You can’t fall asleep if you’re tired; you need to find someplace to anchor or you need to go way out to the deep and turn your motors off.” Claude Moreau, 72-year-old father of Charme Moreau Taksony

The Moreau’s are also warning boaters to keep their radio on and have emergency beacons, or EPIRBs, that activate when they are submerged in water.

“When you get out of the ocean, minutes or hours can make a difference,” Claude added.

The Moreaus are also thankful that first responders and those who helped salvage Maile were full of aloha. Many did so without accepting payment from the Moreau’s: Captain of the Rainbow Runner Armelio Cabatingan, retired firefighter Eric Otani, rescue diver Josh Dela Cruz and son Makoa, Andrew Makely, as well as Ollie Shipp.

“The love just started pouring in, all the community was like ‘we’re gonna go help them out,’ you know, and the ambulance guys, helicopter guy, the hospital guys — everybody,” Claude said.

Claude is planning on taking them out to dinner on Wednesday night.