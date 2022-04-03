HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was rescued by the shore break at Sandy Beach.

A 54-year-old Kahala man suffered from a medical condition. His friends alerted lifeguards who were just about to start work.

The lifeguards brought the man to the beach, and they gave him medical treatment. EMS crews continued with advanced life support and took him to the hospital in serious condition.