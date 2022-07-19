HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department.

MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

First responders brought him to shore. There were no life-saving procedures done as medical personnel declared him to be dead.

The man was reported missing by his family on Monday, July 18, according to MPD.



MPD said Virgilio Seatriz Jr., 53, was last seen Thursday, July 14 at his workplace in Honokowai.

MPD said he was identified as the man found in the water on July 16.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Police said the preliminary investigation shows there are no signs of foul play.