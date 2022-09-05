HONOLULU (KHON2) — A swimmer was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest during an organized swim race Monday morning.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, he was rescued just after 9:30 a.m. off Waikiki.

Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and water safety company, responded to the incident. Lifeguards who rescued the man started CPR until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over.

EMS continued treatment and transported the swimmer to the hospital.