Man rescued off outcropping of rocks due to large surf at Lekeleke Bay aka ‘End of the World’ on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD) rescued a man stranded on an outcropping of rocks due to large surf at Lekeleke Bay — also known as ‘End of the World’ — on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

According to HFD, witnesses in the area said the victim, who was in his mid-30s, jumped into the water and was unable to exit along the shoreline.

​The incident happened around 12:39 p.m., and firefights arrived at the scene at 12:51 p.m. ​

The man was able to make it up onto an outcropping of rocks where he was stranded. An HFD rescue helicopter was able to rescue the man off the rocks with a rescue net.

HFD added that no EMS treatment or transport was needed.