First responders conduct 2 ocean rescues at Puka Pants, Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders conducted two separate ocean rescues located at Puka Pants near Hakimo Road and Waikiki on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The first rescue happened Wednesday morning when a kayaker was pulled from waters off Puka Pants near Hakimo Road after his kayak sunk leaving him stranded.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for the distressed kayaker at around 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency responders managed to bring the 34-year-old man to shore and he was reported to be uninjured. The man’s kayak remains unaccounted for.

Additionally, Ocean Safety and EMS responded to an 84-year-old man who collapsed in the shoreline in the waters off Waikiki. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Lifeguards managed to pull the man from the shoreline, officials reported, and they administered CPR.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS, and he was transported to an emergency room in critical condition.