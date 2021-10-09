Man injured by ‘out-of-control umbrella’ as Ocean Safety made over 65 south shore rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety Lifeguards made over 65 rescues and conducted 1,700 preventative actions along the south shore on Saturday, Oct. 9, due to a rise in the south swell and strong winds.

One rescue happened shortly after 4 p.m. when witnesses noticed a 46-year-old female kite foiling and struggling against the wind. Lifeguards responded via jet ski and found out she had been separated from a 46-year-old man who was kite foiling with her.

Officials said they were trying to make a run downwind around Black Point and toward Kaimana Beach Park. However, the man was in distress near the rocks at Black Point due to losing his rigging, and she was trying to get help. Lifeguards helped both back to shore.

Lifeguards also rescued three people from a flooded canoe at Kaimana Beach, as well as two more people from an overturned canoe at Mokuleia Beach Park.

Two men in their 20s were rescued at Spitting Caves, near Portlock, after they were swept off the ledge and drifted between 75 to 100 yards offshore. Bystanders tossed a tube over to them in order for them to hang on and stay afloat. Lifeguards then rescued the two men and transported them to the boat ramp at Maunalua Bay via jet ski, officials reported.

Other incidents lifeguards responded to include one involving a 24-year-old female seizure patient at Sunset Beach and a 60-year-old man who got injured by an “out-of-control umbrella” at Ala Moana Beach Park.

According to the Honolulu National Weather Service (NWS), a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, for the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island. A red flag warning was issued for the Leeward areas for strong trade winds and low humidity.

Lastly, the Honolulu NWS reported a high surf advisory for south shores on all islands, as well as east shores for Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.