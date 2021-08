HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after a good Samaritan on a jet ski found him about 500 yards offshore from Portlock on Wednesday, July 14.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The good Samaritan brought the 22-year-old to China Walls after finding him, according to EMS.

EMS personnel treated the 22-year-old for several abrasions before transporting him to an emergency room in stable condition.