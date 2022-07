HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department rescued a man who accidentally fell from a cliff while fishing in Papaikou on the Big Island.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Fire crews said the man was in his 20s.

He was airlifted to safety.

He was uninjured, according to the department.