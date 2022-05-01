HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed the man who was in extremely critical condition after snorkeling at Kaimana Beach has died.

Emergency crews were called just before 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said the man was found by a family member in the water.

Ocean safety crews brought the 62-year-old man to shore and started CPR.

EMS did advanced life saving measures on him and took him to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

His identity has not been released.