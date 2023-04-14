HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mānoa Falls Trail located in the Mānoa Valley is the second most frequented hike on Oʻahu. Enjoyed by both residents and visitors, this enchanted area attracts many to who want to catch a glimpse of the fabled Night Marchers.

On Thursday, April 13, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 7:48 p.m.

The call was indicating that a lone, lost hiker needed help finding his way out of the Mānoa Falls Trail.

After HFD personnel secured a safe landing zone, they proceeded to embark on their mission — to save the lost hiker.

The task of locating the 26-year-old hiker was made rather urgent with the hiker’s cell phone only having a 50% charge when he called 911.

HPD said that the hiker became lost some where between the Pauoa Flats and ʻAihualama trails. So, they plotted a course based on the hiker’s geolocation and began their search.

HFD personnel, in spite of inclement weather, said that Air 1 was able to visually confirm the hiker’s location by 8:34 p.m. However, gusty winds forced Air 1 to suspend their operations.

Fire personnel were able to maintain cell communication with the hiker throughout the ordeal.

HFD said they were able to reach the hiker in-person and perform a medical assessment of his condition.

After they confirmed that he had not sustained any injuries, HFD personnel escorted him off the trail at 8:50 p.m.

HFD provided a couple of safety tips that can help keep hikers safe while they enjoy the gorgeous hikes that Oʻahu has to offer.

Always bring your cell phone fully charged and with an extra fully charged battery pack. In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.

Always stay put. You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.

As always, remain safe out there. Plan your hikes and know how your skill level stacks up against the skill level necessary to complete a hike or trail.