WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Saturday, April 1, Kauaʻi County Officials said that first responders were sent on a mission to locate and help a hiker who was reported to have been injured while exploring a trail.

He had embarked on the Nounou-East Trail, also known as Sleeping Giant.

Officials said that emergency personnel were sent to locate and help the injured hiker shortly before 4:15 p.m.

According to Officials, a 31-year-old man reportedly injured his leg after becoming lost as he hiked along the mountain’s trail.

However, once on the scene, Officials indicated that first responders had to locate the hiker who was not on the trail.

Firefighter first responders hiked one mile from the trail head. They said they located the hiker approximately 100 feet off the main trail. The hiker was down a steep and slippery area of the mountain.

Officials said that the injuries were severe enough that the hiker needed to be airlifted to safety.

Rescue 3 personnel were then dispatched to help fire personnel extricate the hiker.

His injuries were more fully assessed by Rescue 3 once they arrived on the scene. He was then airlifted to a nearby safe landing zone located in Wailua Houselots Parks.

Additional rescue personnel were at the landing zone to provide additional assistance and support. The hiker was transported, and the scene was cleared by 7 p.m.

The Sleeping Giant is a gorgeous mountain located on Kauaʻi island between Wailua and Kapaʻa.

The moniker Sleeping Giant was bestowed on this mountain by local legend.

The legend said that local villagers tricked a giant into eating a large amount of rocks. There is no indication as to why they needed to trick the giant.

The villagers hid the rocks in poi and fish, and it is believed that consuming these rocks made the giant too sleepy to stay awake. So, it went to sleep.

The giant has yet to wake up again.