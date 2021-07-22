Lost hiker airlifted from Olomana Trail after good Samaritans heard call for help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a lost hiker from the Olomana Trail after a group of good Samaritans heard someone calling for help near the first peak on Thursday, July 22.

HFD said a 911 call came in just before 7 p.m. Thursday from a third-party good Samaritan to report the hiker was calling for help.

The third-party good Samaritan was in a group of three, according to HFD, and rescue personnel arrived at the trailhead at 7:09 p.m.

Firefighters made contact with the good Samaritan party at 7:24 p.m. before making voice contact with the lost hiker. HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter made visual contact with night-vision equipment and inserted a rescue specialist in the area at 7:34 p.m.

The lost hiker was airlifted to Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park and care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 7:40 p.m.

EMS confirmed the hiker, a 35-year-old man, was uninjured in the incident.

