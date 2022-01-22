Lost, disoriented visitor airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai

File – Entrance to Kuliouou Ridge Trail, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a lost and disoriented visitor from the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.

According to HFD, a 28-year-old female visitor had reportedly been hiking for about five hours. She started the trail at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. HFD received the 911 call around 4:02 p.m.

The female said she got disoriented during her hike and was unable to leave the trail herself, HFD reported.

Once HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter located the visitor at 4:43 p.m., she was airlifted to a landing zone at Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

No injuries were reported.

