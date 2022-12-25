HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of fun was had today for Christmas as people celebrated the holidays. Some not so fun events occurred as well with rescues abounding throughout the day.

Honolulu Fire Department said that they rescued a lost hiker on the Paumalū Gulch Trail near the Sunset Beach area. The 911 call came in at 6:19 p.m.

The hiker, a 31-year-old male, had ascended the trail alone at 5:20 p.m. and became lost.

He only had a 15 percent charge on his phone, which would have made the rescue more difficult had HFD not marked a geolocation for him when he called.

Due to the low visibility, HFD said they found him because they could see his cell phone lit in the darkness.

HFD was able to make voice contact with him and located the hiker by 7:11 p.m.

The low visibility also made it difficult to navigate out the area leading HFD to airlift the hiker to a safe landing zone.

HFD provided some tips for those of us who want to experience the myriad hikes and trails that O’ahu has.

Always bring your cell phone and ensure that it is fully charged before going on the hike. If possible, bring an extra battery pack in case your phone loses charge or in case the rescue takes longer than expected.

Stay on the trail. With the incredible scenic beauty that is Hawai’i, it can be tempting to create your own path. Doing this will increase your chances of getting lost, will possibly increase the time it takes for rescuers to locate you and will prolong the rescue effort.

If you do become lost, stay put. Wandering or becoming impatient will make it more difficult for rescue personnel to locate you.