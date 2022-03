PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 15-year old Canadian visitor was rescued from Three Tables on Oahu’s north shore.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 14.

Rescue crews said he was sucked out to sea.

Lifeguards saved him by using a jet ski to bring him back to shore.

He was uninjured.

Ocean safety crews said the surf was 8-12 feet.