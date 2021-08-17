Lifeguards, fire crews busy with summertime rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A summer swell is hitting the south shore, and it’s keeping lifeguards extra busy.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, as Tuesday, Aug. 17 in afternoon there were 271 rescues with more than 2,100 warnings given out.

We’re told many of the rescues were surfers that were overwhelmed and had to be helped back in.

A high surf advisory continues for the south shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two swimmers at China Walls. It happened around 7:20 p.m. The two swimmers were brought to shore. The woman had minor injuries and the man had no injuries. They refused medical treatment from EMS.

About 30 minutes later, HFD initiated rescued a missing surfer effort for a visitor near Duke’s Lane in Waikiki. She was last seen surfing and it was late. An aerial search was started while other rescue crews searched the upper floors of the hotel nearby. The 20-year-old woman seen walking through the hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m.