A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, April 15, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 6:51 a.m.

A female hiker in her 60s was reported to be distress on Diamond Head Trail in Kahala.

HFD said that she fainted in or near the spiral staircase portion of the hike and was unable to descend the trail on her own.

According to HFD, there was a language barrier that prevented HFD from ascertaining the hiker’s condition and location. However, they did not indicate how they were able to discover her location, but they made it to her side by 7:17 a.m.

Eventually, fire personnel made it to the hiker. After a medical assessment, they determined that she was not injured.

However, the female hiker was not able to stand or walk on her own; so, HFD personnel packaged her in a stretcher and prepared her for air transport, moving her to the nearby heli-pad.

By 7:24 a.m., Air 1 had transported the distressed hiker to a secure landing zone.

Her care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 7:27 a.m.

The fire department offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

It is important always to stay hydrated. Carry water or some other hydrating liquid with you for the hike but also in case of also emergency.

Always prepare for the unexpected. Natural landscapes are their own ecosystems; so, remember that you cannot predict what can or will happen.

It is necessary that you always know your own physical capabilities and limitations. Each hike and trail in Hawai’i their own skill level demarcation. Research your hike and know how your skills and physical competence lines up with difficulty levels.

It is important that you always stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path, but this can cause you to become injured or you may get lost.