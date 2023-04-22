HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hanauma Bay was once a fishing area for Native Hawaiians and the playground for Hawaiʻi’s royal family. It is now commercialized as a tourist attraction.

The beauty entices millions of visitors each year to see marine life up close and personal, and the hiking trail provides breathtaking views of both the bay and Oʻahu.

On Friday, April 21, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 10:17 a.m.

The call was for a female hiker in her 50s who had embarked on a hike on Haunama Bay’s trail ridge that morning.

While she was hiking, the kūpuna became injured and consequently was unable to descend the trail on her own.

HFD personnel were able to locate her by 10:31 a.m. Once by her side, they conducted a medical assessment to determine the extent of her injuries and what would be needed to extract her from the situation.

The hiker ended up being packaged for transport via Air 1 and was taken to the safe landing zone that HFD personnel had already secured.

Once she safely landed, her care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 11:02 a.m.

HFD offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

It is important always to stay hydrated.

Always prepare for the unexpected.

It is necessary that you always know your own physical capabilities and limitations. Each hike and trail in Hawai’i their own skill level demarcation.

It is important that you always stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path.