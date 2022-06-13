HONOLUUL (KHON2) — Three fishermen were rescued after their boat sunk on in waters off Nāwiliwili, according to the Kaua’i Fire Department.

The U.S. Coast Guard notified KFD just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12.

The fishermen were near Kawai Point when they ran into problems with their boat which was a rigid hulled inflatable.

KFD said after the boat sank they swam to a shoreline where the USCG then brought them to the harbor.

The third fisherman was found on the northern coastline of Kawai Point.

They airlifted him to landing zone at Nāwiliwili boat ramp.

The three fishermen were not injured.

The boat was later towed back to the Nāwiliwili boat ramp by the U.S. Coast Guard.