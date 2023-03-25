A photo shows the rail path going down Koko Head Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ellie Golden)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a call at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 regarding an injured keiki hiker on Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaiʻi Kai.

Fire personnel traversed the Koko Head trail on foot to locate the hiker while a safe landing zone was established by their colleagues.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It was reported that a nine-year-old boy had become ill while hiking. He fell and was unable to descend the trail on his own, according to HFD.

Fire personnel located the injured keiki by 10:48 a.m. at which time they conducted a medical assessment.

The keiki was airlifted off the trail where his care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Honolulu Fire Department has provided some helpful tips for anyone wanting to hike.

Begin early when going on a long hike. Waiting until after dark or near dusk is not safe as you can become lost or hurt and chances of rescue become fewer.

Always ring a fully charged cell phone with you. If possible, bring an extra/external battery.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage with you so you can remain hydrated.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need while on your hike. This could also include bringing extra medication in the event that you become lost so that you can have access to it.

To reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured, remain on the established trail to reduce your chances. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safely.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.