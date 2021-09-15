Kayaker airlifted from Moku Nui Island after becoming ill while paddling out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 23-year-old kayaker after she became ill as she paddled out to Moku Nui Island off Lanikai Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
HFD said a 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday to report the kayaker in distress after she arrived on Moku Nui Island.
According to HFD, the 23-year-old was paddling out with a male companion and became ill. HFD said, the woman was not able to make the return trip back to Lanikai Beach and called HFD Dispatch.
HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter responded and firefighters first arrived at 5:22 p.m. to establish command and set up a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.
The rescue helicopter inserted personnel at the kayaker’s location and she was then packaged and airlifted to the Lanikai Community Park landing zone at 5:58 p.m.
Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News
HFD reported the woman’s companion safely paddled back to shore.