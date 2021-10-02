Kauai first responders rescue injured visitor, 71, on Hanakāpī‘ai Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai first responders rescued a 71-year-old injured hiker on the Hanakāpī‘ai Trail on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday when the Arizona man apparently fell while hiking, injuring his leg and shoulder.

Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the injured hiker and transported him to Princeville Airport where additional firefighters and AMR medics provided further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.