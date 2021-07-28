Kauai first responders rescue 48-year-old injured hiker on Kukui Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker was rescued on the Kukui Trail in Kōke‘e by the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:25 p.m., first responders received reports of a 48-year-old male visitor with a knee injury. KFD, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 and AMR Hawaii arrived on the scene.
The injured hiker was located approximately 1.5 miles into the trail by Rescue 3 via air. He was secured to Air 1 and transported to a landing zone nearby.
Upon arrival, medics checked on the hiker, but he declined medical treatment.
The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m.