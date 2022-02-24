LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — It was a busy Wednesday for the Kaua’i Fire Department’s (KFD) firefighters and other first responders as they rescued three individuals at three different locations.

KFD received an emergency call on Feb. 23 around 10:40 a.m. about a 30-year-old woman with a back injury at Kalalau Beach at the bottom of Kalalau Valley — northwest of the island.

The 30-year-old woman who was hiking was airlifted by Air 1 to a landing zone at the Princeville Airport.

American Medical Response (AMR) treated the hiker and transported her to the nearest hospital. KFD said the scene was cleared at approximately noon.

The second incident happened around 12:50 pm. at Larson’s Beach in Moloa’a. According to the County of Kauai spokesperson, a distressed female swimmer, a visitor from Massachusetts, was located on the beach after she received assistance from another person.

First responders responded to this incident at 1:10 p.m. and cleared around 1:40 p.m. The county said personnel from both Hanalei and Kaiakea fire stations, Ocean Safety Bureau North Roving Ski Patrol, Rescue 2 and Air one were at the scene.

The female visitor declined medical treatment.

The last rescue was conducted near Waipo’o Falls in Koke’e around 1:50 p.m. First responders on Air 1 airlifted a dehydrated 69-year-old hiker from Minnesota — with early signs of heatstroke to the nearest landing zone.

AMR administered treatment to the 69-year-old visitor before transporting her to the Kaua’i Veterans Memorial Hospital emergency room in Waimea.



The first responders involved in this incident included the Waimea fire station, Rescue 3, Air 1 and AMR. They cleared the scene around 3:20 p.m.