Kaua’i firefighters rescue Montana visitor after spotting ‘SOS’ written in sand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department rescued a Montana woman from Kalalau Beach on Monday, Sept. 20, after crews spotted an “SOS” written in the sand.

KFD said a report came in at 9 a.m. Monday to report the hiker in distress at Kalalau Beach.

First responders arrived at the beach and campsite shortly after 9:30 a.m. while the Air 1 rescue helicopter was en route. Officials could not locate the Montana woman after almost an hour of searching and talking to other hikers, KFD said.

A new set of coordinates were relayed to Air 1 but the aircraft needed to refuel at Līhu‘e Airport before the search could resume. Air 1 continued the search at 11:15 a.m. and located an “SOS” in the sand and saw the woman waiving for help on the beach.

KFD found the hiker and said she required assistance out of the campsite. The woman was transported by Air 1 to awaiting firefighters and American Medical Response personnel — her condition is not known.