Kauai firefighters rescue California visitor with leg injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters rescued a 20-year-old woman with a leg injury from Kalalau Beach on Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to officials, firefighters received reports of an injured person at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, but they had to wait until dangerous weather conditions cleared up in order to locate the woman.

Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then located the injured California visitor once the weather was clear, and she was airlifted to Princeville Airport.

Additional firefighters and AMR medics provided further treatment, officials said. No other injuries were reported.