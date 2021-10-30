Kauai firefighters airlift injured hiker from Sleeping Giant trail in Wailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai first responders rescued an injured 23-year-old female from the Nounou-East Trail — also known as Sleeping Giant — in Wailua.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The woman reportedly fell while hiking, causing her to injure her leg.

Kauai firefighters located the injured hiker about 1.5 miles from the trailhead; she was then secured onto a rescue basket and was carried approximately 100 yards down the trail to a clear area.

The Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter also responded due to muddy conditions and the extent of the female’s injuries. Officials said she was airlifted to a nearby landing zone at Wailua Houselots Park.

She was transported to Wilcox Medical Center for further treatment; no other injuries were reported.