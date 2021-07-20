Kailua resident thanks first responders for saving his life on Father’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, William “Uncle Willie” Cosier, 56, reunited with the rescuers who saved his life on Father’s Day when he and his wife went to Kalama Beach in Kailua.

On Sunday, June 20, Cosier went kayaking and was found unresponsive in the ocean shortly after the kayak flipped. Bystanders brought Cosier to shore. Under the supervision of Dr. Honey Aipa, who was on the beach at the time, they immediately began CPR.

The 911 call came in just after 12:30 p.m., before Cosier was brought to shore. Honolulu Ocean Safety arrived on the scene and administered compressions and shocks. The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu EMS also responded.

Cosier regained consciousness 20 minutes after the first 911 call, and Honolulu EMS brought him to the Adventist Health Castle where he underwent surgery. Cosier is now back home with his wife.