HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, May 13 has been a busy day for emergency responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported two separate incidents that required rescue from hiking excursions.

The first of these two incidents took place at Diamond Head Crater Trail.

HFD said they received a 911 call regarding a distressed hiker at around 7:23 a.m.

According to HFD, the rescue involved a 57-year-old male who was in a group of four hikers who had set out to take on the “99 Stairs” at Diamond Head.

While the man was hiking, it was reported that he experienced a medical condition and could not continue on the trail on his own.

HFD said they were able to reach the hiking group by 7:45 a.m. after searching for the distressed hiker on foot.

A medical assessment was performed by EMS personnel. They determined that he needed to be airlifted out of the situation.

Air 1 landed near the hiker; and after he was packed for extraction, he was airlifted to the safe zone that had already been established.

HFD said that his care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 7:57 a.m. The remaining three hikers from the group were able to descend the trail on their own.

The next rescue took place at Waʻahila Ridge Trail in Mānoa.

According to HFD, they received a 911 call at 11:34 a.m. regarding an injured hiker.

Fire personnel responded and were able to locate the hiker by foot by 11:49 a.m.

HFD said that the injury occurred while a 43-year-old man was mountain biking with a group of four.

While he was traveling along the trail, HFD said he sustained a leg injury that prevented him from descending the trail on his own.

Fire personnel performed a medical assessment then packaged the man for extraction via Air 1.

His medical care was transferred to EMS by 12:19 a.m.