KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 58-year-old visitor from Louisiana was rescued in Princeville on Wednesday after she suffered an ankle injury.

Crews responded to a trail in the vicinity of Edward Road after receiving the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. Upon their arrival they found that the woman’s injury was due to a fall.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The visitor was transported by Air 1 to awaiting medics, who treated then transported her to Wilcox Hospital in stable condition.